VIDEO: Toll Bar Primary School

Toll Bar Primary School is our school of the week

Our school of the wek is toll Bar Primary. We visited them during their art week. Head teacher, Steve Bower, said, "Toll Bar Primary celebrated Arts Week by holding their first Art Gallery. The event was well attended by parents from across the school and governors. As a school we drew inspiration from both Central and South America learning from important artists and cultural events. Many masterpieces were created through collaboration and team work. We are incredibly proud of the wonderful art work produced and how hard our pupils have worked. As you can see Toll Bar Primary School loves art and we hope to hold many more in the future. A special thank you goes to Emma our artist in residence who supported every class with this project. The children’s work is inspirational – Toll Bar’s Got Talent."

Toll Bar Primary School

Pupils of Toll Bar Primary School with their art project.

Pupils of Toll Bar Primary School are doing an art project based around Brazil.

