St John the Baptist C of E Primary School Mexborough is our school of the week

Our school of the week this week is St John the Baptist C of E Primary School Mexborough.

St.John the Baptist C of E primary School Mexborough. Picture: Marie Caley

Angel Valentine, Caleb Walkinshaw, both eight and Jenson Bramhall, seven, pictured with year three Natural Disasters project work.

Fundation Stage One children Harry Mackashill, Rubie-Jean Burton-Shaw and Tommy Dickinson, all four, pictured in the new outdoor area.

Year four pupils Colbie Quinn, Alfie Cusworth and Emmie Surgey, all nine, pictured.