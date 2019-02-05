This school has been revealed as the best in the Isle

Staff and pupils at South Axholme Academy are celebrating after the school was rated the best secondary school in North Lincolnshire.

The school, on Burnham Road, Epworth, achieved a strong score in the Progress 8 measure, which used to assess how much pupils have improved during their time at the school, for the 2017-18 academic year.

It is the second consecutive year that South Axholme Academy has been the highest-ranking school in the North Lincolnshire, according to the Government tables.

Sarah Sprack, Principal of South Axholme Academy said: “When the national GCSE data was published we are thrilled beyond words that South Axholme’s results for 2018 placed us at the top of the tables for North Lincolnshire, also beating all schools in neighbouring Doncaster using the governments progress 8 measure.

“We are even more proud and excited by the fact that our 2018 GCSE results place us second in the country for schools who have a similar intake of students in Year 7.

“South Axholme is a fantastic place to work and it is my privilege and pleasure to lead this amazing, record breaking academy, and to put the Isle of Axholme firmly on the national stage for the quality of its education”.

South Axholme Academy is an academy converter which accepts children aged 11 to 18. It has 835 registered pupils. Of them, 159 were eligible to take GCSEs last year.

Progress 8 is a measure of the progress children make between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school.

Pupils are measured across their scores in eight GCSEs, including core subjects of mathematics, English and sciences, and their best scores in other chosen subjects.

These scores are compared to their performance in Key Stage 2 exams, and used to calculate the amount of value the school is adding to a child's education, measured by the institution's Progress 8 score.

In South Axholme Academy, 75 per cent of pupils hit the expected target, which was a grade 4 to 9, in English and mathematics. In total, 53 per cent hit strong grades of 5 or above in both subjects. As a result, the school achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.6, the highest in North Lincolnshire. Scores of above zero are better than average, while scores below zero are worse than average.