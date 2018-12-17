These were the best performing primary schools in Doncaster in 2018

New results data has shown which of the primary schools in Doncaster have been performing the best in the last 12 months.

Here is the information along with each learning facility's ranking.

Conisbrough Ivanoe Primary Academy

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy is the best primary school in Doncaster, new results data shows.

The school achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

READ MORE: These are the worst performing primary schools in Doncaster in 2018

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary School and Kirkby Avenue Primary School also performed well.

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy, in Conisbrough, is a converter academy which accepts children aged three to 11.

It has 371 registered pupils. Of them, 41 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year: 22 girls and 19 boys.

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams.

In Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy, the average grade awarded for reading was 106, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 109, and for maths 108.

The results mean that 83% of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 10% were high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 6.7 for reading, 5.5 for writing and 8.6 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education.

Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students' grades.

Factors in the school's impressive performance included its better than average pupil to teacher ratio (20 pupils to each teacher) for the area.

It did, however, have relatively low teacher salaries (average £31,859).

Despite the school's impressive performance, it had relatively low teacher salaries (average £31,859) for the area.

At the other end of the scale, Denaby Main Primary Academy was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

The top 10 schools in Doncaster, according to their progress scores, were:

1) Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy (6.7 in reading, 5.5 in writing and 8.6 in mathematics)

2) Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary School (reading: 5.8, writing: 4.1, maths: 4.8)

3) Kirkby Avenue Primary School (reading: 6.4, writing: 0.7, maths: 4.7)

4) Warmsworth Primary School (reading: 1.8, writing: 5.4, maths: 4.4)

=5) Woodfield Primary School (reading: 6.7, writing: 1.1, maths: 3.6)

=5) Intake Primary School (reading: 3.0, writing: 5.2, maths: 3.2)

7) Crookesbroom Primary Academy (reading: 2.7, writing: 2.7, maths: 4.2)

8) Rossington St Michael's CofE Primary School (reading: 2.2, writing: 3.4, maths: 3.3)

9) Hill Top Academy (reading: 2.7, writing: 1.8, maths: 2.5)

10) Bentley New Village Primary School (reading: 1.6, writing: 1.1 and maths: 3.2)