Students get up close to nature and Isle habitats

Outdoor learning will see students from North Lindsey College working closely with goats, birds and nature in general, on Crowle Moors.

The college has linked with the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership, to learn about the local landscape.

Crowle Moors

Work by the Partnership aims to encourage people to reconnect with their local countryside and cultural heritage through a range of projects.

Following the success of a previous project with North Lindsey College, students will carry out activities such as animal husbandry techniques with goats, constructing bird boxes and feeders, creating habitat piles and completing mapping and wildlife or environment surveys.

Students who did Level 1 Land Based Studies, and staff, working with the partnership, were previously able to undertake and complete the John Muir Award.

On completion, The John Muir Trust presented an environmental certificate to show how they have learnt about and taken ownership of Crowle Moors.

The project has been funded thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund

Coun John Briggs, Ward Member for Axholme North, said: “The Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Landscape Partnership are carrying out a wide variety of projects involving the local community to help them discover their local landscape and its unique history.

“The latest project with students has helped raise awareness of the natural history and heritage Crowle Moors has to offer. They were also given the opportunity to get hands on with the vast range of wildlife living on the Moors, which is fantastic experience for them.

“It is brilliant that even more students are getting involved in the project and learning from the landscape.”

Level 1 Land Based learner, Keeley Bayliss said: “This course and the John Muir Award are the two best things I have done in my whole life.”