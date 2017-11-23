Staff and parents rally round to raise £10,000 to save pre-school’s future

Staff and parents of an Isle pre-school are rallying round to save it from imminent closure.

Due to a lack of funds Haxey Pre-School is set to close on December 15.

The facility was first opened in 1975 and its manager, Mrs Joy Norouzi, has been a part of the school for the last 30 years.

Supporter, Isle mum Stacey Emma, has set up a crowdfunding page in an attempt to raise £10,000 to halt its demise, she said: “If we could all pull together to raise £10,000 before December 15 then the pre-school could possibly remain open.

“Haxey Pre-School have currently been working with parents/carers to accommodate for working families.

“Haxey Pre-School has been awarded an outstanding in all 17 areas of assessment status by OFSTED for the second time. They are still the only setting to have achieved this grade in the Isle to date.

“I’m not the first and most certainly won’t be the last to be saying, I’m truly truly gutted it has come to this. This is why I ask you all and not only parents/carers of children who attend the etting but everyone as a community, we pull together to keep it open.”

To donate to the cause please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stacey-emma