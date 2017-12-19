PICTURES: Christmas fun for Isle children

Epworth’s leading child-care providers put on a special Xmas party for more than 50 of their children with an afternoon of fun held at Belton Pavilion.

Skools Out, which runs a thriving after school facility in Epworth, together with its associated child-care businesses, Tiddleypeeps and Mrs Doubtfires, brought in a special children’s entertainer complete with some Xmas snow.

Also on hand were expert face painters making sure that every child left the event with more than just special memories of their afternoon.

The event has now become a regular fixture for Skools Out and brought along children from tiny babies right through to those shortly moving on to senior school.

Linda Wood, who runs Skools Out along with Alex Heighington, said: “It’s great to see the children really having a good time playing lots of games. The parents and our staff love to join in the fun.”