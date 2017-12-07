North Lindsey College student demonstrates her top welding skills

A student from North Lindsey College has demonstrated her welding skills at the NEC in Birmingham to hundreds of visitors using the College’s state-of-the-art virtual welder.

Student, Lauren Holmes, 19, joined others at The Skills Show at the NEC, which is the nation’s largest skills and careers event focusing on helping young people to progress in their careers. Attracting more than 72,000 visitors, the event provides ‘Have a Go’ experiences that inspire young people to explore careers and motivates them to find out more about the world of work.

Lauen Holmes showing a student how to use the virtual welder

Learning facilitator of Industrial Industries, Phil Scott, supported the students at the event and said: “It was a privilege to be asked to demonstrate at the show. It was well attended and the students were kept very busy. It was an ideal opportunity to show off our students’ skills and their knowledge while displaying their professionalism and enthusiasm in the industry.”

More than 200 national and local employers, as well as training organisations attended the event to engage with young people, their parents and educators. With hundreds of great career ideas to explore, including jobs of the future it was an ideal opportunity to show what our students and curriculum staff could do and gain knowledge in the industry. Level one Fabrication and Welding course student, Lauren, said about the event: “It was a really enjoyable experience meeting other students and staff from other schools and colleges.”