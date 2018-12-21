School admission arrangements for the 2020/21 intake year will not change North Lincolnshire Council has announced, but it says admissions for some academies will alter.

Nine academies in North Lincolnshire that are responsible for their own admission arrangements are proposing to make changes for the 2020/21 intake year, which require public consultation.

The council is therefore coordinating consultations on behalf of the following academies and schools: Engineering UTC Northern Lincolnshire is seeking to remove its Year 10 intake. This is because in 2019 the UTC will be taking students a year earlier in Year 9, so there is no longer a need for a Year 10 intake.

Outwood Academy Brumby is seeking to reduce its admission number from 180 to 172. This is because the academy is unable to accommodate 180 per year group from September 2020. Outwood Academy Foxhills is seeking to reduce its admission number from 152 to 150. This is because the size of the building does not allow for extra classes to be formed. It would mean that building work may be necessary to accommodate the extra class that may have to be formed by the higher number.

South Axholme Academy is seeking to reduce its admission number from 193 to 180. Factors that have been considered by the governing body in deciding to consult on this proposal include: the continued ability of the academy to provide sufficient places for local children, the provision on the most appropriate learning environment for all students thus facilitating continuing school improvement, future resource planning and management including staffing, the capacity of the academy buildings and site and resources management will be more effective.

On behalf of these academies, full copies of the proposed arrangements and further details of the consultation are available on the council’s website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/schools-libraries-and-learning/schools-colleges-and-further-education/apply-for-a-school-place/consultations-for-admission-arrangements website.

The schools listed above are consulting on their admissions arrangements from today, Friday 14 December 2018 to Friday 25 January 2019. Parents can send their comments on the proposed changes in the admission arrangements to sean.kendrew@northlincs.gov.uk or via post to Sean Kendrew, Access Manager (Admissions and Transport), North Lincolnshire Council, PO Box 35, Station Road, Brigg, North Lincolnshire, DN20 8XJ.

St Bede’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, St Augustine Webster Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, St Mary’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, and St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy are seeking to revise the definitions for “other Christians” and those of “other faiths”. The changes will bring the schools in line with the arrangements in place for other Catholic Dioceses in England and Wales. They are consulting from Monday 3 December 2018 to Monday 14 January 2019 and their consultation can be accessed at www.stl-cmat.org.uk/admissions website.

Parents with children aged three to four years-old are also being reminded to apply to the council for their school place starting in September 2019 – ahead of the approaching deadline of 15 January 2019.

Further to information circulated previously, now is the last opportunity to apply for your child’s school place.

If your child was born between 1 September 2014 and 31 August 2015 you must apply for their school place now.

You can apply online and find out more details at www.northlincs.gov.uk/schooladmissions website.

Coun David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families, Learning and Leisure, said: “Parents only have a few weeks left to apply for their child’s school place for Reception in September 2019. If parents don’t apply, this could result in their child not being allocated a place at their preferred school.

“We would encourage parents to apply as soon as possible and provide their preferences of schools that they would like their child to attend. It is quick and easy to do this online.”