North Lincs education is top class says report

Children and young people in the region are getting a better quality of education than ever before, North Lincolnshire’s Annual Education Report has revealed.

Improving learning and well-being outcomes for all children remains a key focus for the council. Working together, the council and the education community of North Lincolnshire have set the ambition of being one of the best local authority areas in England for learning outcomes, the quality of provision and for attendance and inclusion.

In 2018, the council made £4.4m of capital investment in our schools to meet the demand for school places; to increase early years provision; to increase special educational needs support; and to improve school settings through electrical, mechanical and heating upgrades.

This year there have been further, fantastic improvements in education at all levels in North Lincolnshire, including: Nine out of ten schools are rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted – higher than the national average; Performance at the end of primary school is first in the country for rate of improvement in reading, writing and maths between 2016 and 2018; 100 per cent of special schools are rated as good or outstanding and 100 per cent of early years childcare settings are rated as good or outstanding.

In addition, 100 per cent of school settings are judged as effective for safeguarding, meaning pupils feel safe and are safe at school; Pupils make better progress at secondary school between key stages 2 and 4 than the national average; Attendance at primary schools in North Lincolnshire is in the top quarter – with attendance at secondary schools better than the national and regional averages and attendance at special schools ranked the third best in the country.

Cabinet member for Children, Families, Learning and Leisure, Coun David Rose, said: “Our Annual Education Report is a chance for us to review educational standards and to celebrate the excellent contribution that providers across the whole age range make to the lives of children and young people in North Lincolnshire.

“We’ve seen the standard of education in North Lincolnshire go from strength-to-strength in recent years and I’m proud to approve our Annual Education Report celebrating the achievements of our children and young people. These improvements have been driven by the collective endeavour of Early Years settings, schools, colleges, specialist education providers and the council.

“We’re well on the way to achieving our aim of being one of the best areas in England for learning and development. The huge improvements in education make a significant contribution to the council’s priorities of helping to grow the economy, keeping people safe and well, and enabling our communities to flourish.”

