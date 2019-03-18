New University Campus plans are revealed 

Plans and course information for prospective students of the new University Campus North Lincolnshire, and the general public, are now available to view.

The new vision for UCNL will be revealed in full at open days to take place this month.

University campus, Scunthorpe

Visitors will be able to meet current Higher Education students, lecturers and senior management, and discuss the transformation of the Civic Centre on Ashby Road, Scunthorpe.

Open days take place on Saturday, March 23, from 9.30am to 12noon, and on Wednesday, March 25, 2019, from 4.30pm to 7pm.

The aim is for UCNL to develop the higher education offer available across North Lincolnshire, over time.

Course details will be available for anyone wanting to study at the UCNL. Applications are now open for September 2019, with courses ranging from HNC’s through to Master’s Degrees.

The UCNL will grow with the existing 1,200 Higher Education students at the University Centre North Lindsey College, and the development of new degree courses with University partners,

Maxina Butler-Holmes, executive director for Higher Education, said: “The University Campus will result in a truly transformational change placing North Lincolnshire as a leader in community based higher level skills and professional development.”

An employers’ breakfast meeting is on March 26, from 7.30am to 9.00am. Email marketing@northlindsey.ac.uk to reserve a place.