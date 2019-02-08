Isle schools benefit from multi-million pound funding boost

Schools in the Isle of Axholme are going to share a £3m funding boost – taking the budget past £132m.

North Lincolnshire Council has welcomed the Government’s announcement that schools across the region will get the boost from April.

This Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) allocation, including central budgets for schools, special education needs and disabilities (SEND) and early years, is nearly a three per cent increase on last year and will be £3.2m extra.

This is on top of the £14m the council is already investing in school buildings across North Lincolnshire, and the recently announced £30,000 in SEND and Healthy Pupils’ Capital funding, specifically for Isle of Axholme schools.

The latest Annual Education Report, which was published in December 2018, highlighted how children and young people in North Lincolnshire are getting a better quality of education than ever before.

Through this new investment, funding for rural schools, including those across the Isle, will increase.

There will also be special exemptions taking into account for the actual distance pupils live from schools, for example how long it would take to walk or drive.

A change has been made to the SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) part of the funding which means all schools have agreed to help fund those most in need.

The minimum funding levels will be £4,800 per secondary pupil and £3,500 per primary pupil.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, welcomed the increase in funding from the Government.

He said: “The funding allocation from the Education and Skills Funding Agency is a fantastic boost for our schools in North Lincolnshire.

“It demonstrates the council’s and the Government’s commitment to investing in schools and education.

“The basic amount that every pupil gets will increase, giving them the best chance to achieve to the best of their ability.

“A new National Funding Formula was introduced in 2018, which continues this year, ending the unfair postcode lottery system.

“This has helped the council see a significant rise in funding for schools in the Isle.”

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Schools, Libraries, Learning and Leisure, said: “Education in North Lincolnshire continues to go from strength to strength each year, and today’s pupils are benefiting from a better quality of education than ever before.

“This is thanks to the hard work of our schools, the council, parents, and other partners, pulling together to give children and young people the best start in life.

“We are committed to providing the best quality of education for children and young people in the Isle, and across North Lincolnshire, giving them essential skills and preparing them for their adult lives.”