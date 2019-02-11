Prosecutions of parents in South Yorkshire for truancy have increased by 68% in five years, amid a government crackdown on unauthorised school absences.

Councils covered by South Yorkshire police took 983 parents to court in 2017, figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show.

This was a huge increase from 2013, when there were just 586 prosecutions.

Of those charged in 2017, 855, or 87%, were found guilty. Courts issued fines in 789 cases and handed out community sentences, such as an order to do unpaid work, on two occasions.

Prosecutions for truancy across England and Wales reached 18,377 during 2017 - 6,600 more than during 2013 - with parents being hit with more than 11,700 fines.

The National Education Union said fines were counterproductive, and that there was no easy fix for truancy Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: "One thing that is certainly needed, to ensure pupils are in school and engaged in learning, is a dialogue between the school and parents or carer.

"Fines invariably have the complete opposite effect, creating unnecessary tensions between schools and families.

"Clearly this is counterproductive to getting the problem resolved.”

Almost three quarters of prosecutions in South Yorkshire were against women. Sam Smethers, chief executive of women's rights charity Fawcett Society, said it was concerning to see mothers penalised more often than fathers, adding that society was "too quick to judge mothers".

Both parents have a legal obligation to ensure children attend school regularly, regardless of whether they are separated. Headteachers and

councils can also issue on-the-spot fines to parents for unauthorised absences instead of taking them to court, but may prosecute if the

fine is not paid. Around 400,000 such fines were issued in England and Wales between 2014-15 and 2016-2017. A recent academic study found

that parents of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities were frequently being prosecuted for truancy, when they would have

benefited from more support.

Professor Rona Epstein, one of the researchers, said: "It's horrendous that these parents are prosecuted, and it's costing an absolute fortune from the public purse to do so."

She added that mothers were the sole parents prosecuted in many cases, even if the child belonged to a two-parent household. In total, parents have been prosecuted for truancy 4,800 times in South Yorkshire between 2013 and 2017. The c ourts found them guilty in 3,751 cases, imposed 3,202 fines and handed out 12 community sentences. A Department for Education spokesman said: "Evidence shows that every

extra day of school missed can affect a pupil's chances of achieving good GCSEs, which has a lasting effect on their life chances. "We are

clear that pupils can only take term-time leave in exceptional circumstances, and where this leave has been authorised by the headteacher."