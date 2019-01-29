Google teaches pupils online safety with help from Isle MP

Teaching Internet safety and keeping children safe online was top of the agenda when Andrew Percy MP and Google champions visited Marshlands Primary School.

Last year, Google conducted research with more than 200 teachers to learn about their experience with online safety in the classroom.

Andrew Percy MP and Google Internet Legends at Marshlands Primary School

It found that teachers believe children should start learning about online safety as early as the age of seven and that 99 percent felt that this should be a part of the curriculum. To help teachers educate their pupils about staying safe online, Google launched Be Internet Legends in partnership with family Internet safety experts Parent Zone, and is accredited by the PSHE association.

Children at Marshlands Primary School were shown Interland a fun-filled adventure game to make learning about online safety fun and informative. Children learned about avoiding hackers, phishers and bullies practising the skills learnt with the programme. The beinternetawesome can be visited online.

Isle MP Andrew Percy said: “I am very grateful to Google for taking up my invite to hold a “Be Internet Legends” event at Marshlands Primary School. I was delighted to see the children learn the skills they need to explore the opportunities of the internet more safely. It is so important that we equip children in our area with these valuable digital skills and I am pleased that Google and Parent Zone are leading the way on this important issue. This is a fantastic initiative and I’m really glad we could bring it to a school in my constituency.” Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg & Goole and the Isle of Axholme.”

“We were delighted to visit Marshlands Primary School to help teach children about how to Be Internet Legends. By getting acquainted with what we believe are the five core areas of online safety, we want to prepare children to have a safe and positive experience online,” said Rosie Luff, online safety public policy manager.

Founder and CEO of Parent Zone, Vicki Shotbolt, said: “It is essential that, from a young age, children learn to think carefully and critically about what they see and do online.”