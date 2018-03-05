Doncaster MP meets pupils at school with a caring ethos

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central recently visited Town Field Primary School.

Town Field Primary School, close to the centre of Doncaster, serves a rich and diverse community and today welcomed Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, to the school, where she met with Eve 4, Jem 4, William 5 and Martha 5.

The school prides itself on a warm, caring ethos and have a strong reputation for this and for the way in which they celebrate every child’s uniqueness, with high expectations for all the children in terms of their work and behaviour, offering both challenge and support to enable them to achieve their very best.