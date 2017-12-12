College hosts event with a festive twist for future professionals to attend

North Lindsey College held its second annual open event in December with a festive twist for future professionals to attend.

Visitors of all ages were treated to a wide range of hands-on activities, to help inform them about their course choices and gain a practical insight into their specialist field.

This year younger visitors could also get involved by going along to The University Centre, to have a go at a host of activities run by the Children’s University, run by The University Centre based at North Lindsey College.

Parent, Claire Duffy (36) brought along her twins, Poppy and Charlie Duffy (6) and said, “What a fantastic, fun and educational experience for children and adults. I highly recommend the event, it has been most enjoyable.”

Children could get their university passports stamped after participating in a fun session, followed up by meeting Father Christmas in Santa’s grotto. As well as meeting the big man himself, they could have a go at making reindeer food, marshmallow snowmen, glitter angels and many more Christmas crafts.

Steven Johnstone (Director of HE Programmes) commented, “It’s fantastic to see so many families engaging in the activities. One day this could lead the parents contemplating study at North Lindsey College and changing cultures in families.”

All the curriculum areas around the College provided a seasonal activity with have-a –go-tasks which included festive letter writing in the English department and a mock trip to Lapland in travel and tourism. Hospitality and catering students baked festive treats including Christmas mince pies, toffee, chutney and macaroons for all to sample.

Christmas themed craft making sessions took place in the art and design department and hairdressing and beauty was creating party nails and hair. Digital technologies created Christmas computer games was created by the College’s very own students.

The next advice and enrolment event is on Tuesday 10th January 2018, 4.30pm-7.00pm; start the new year with a new course.