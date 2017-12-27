College has its own World Skills UK hero

North Lindsey College has its very own WorldSkills UK Local Hero.

Joinery and Carpentry Lecturer, Shaun Hallsworth, has been nominated as a World Skills UK Local Hero. Local Heroes are supporters of WorldSkills UK who drive their organisation’s involvement in competitions, helping to equip young people with lifelong, world-class skills.

.

Every year, thousands of young people are registered to take part in WorldSkills UK Competitions. North Lindsey College students take part in a variety of these competitions demonstrating their excellent skills learnt throughout their courses.

Their participation is only possible through the support of committed Local Heroes who promote the benefits of competitions to students, apprentices and senior management. The Local Heroes also give their time to competitors, putting on additional training for competitors and offering pastoral and moral support.

The work of Local Heroes is vital to WorldSkills UK competitions and all the names are published on their website. Shaun Hallsworth was delighted and shocked to be informed of his success and said, “It was humbling to find out that I had been nominated for a WorldSkills Hero award. I am not aware of who nominated me but I feel it is important that our students are part of the WorldSkills competition; It demonstrates that our students have the skills and abilities when tested against others.”

Molly Beacock (18) is a student on the Level 2 Carpentry and Joinery course and said, “If I didn’t have Shaun as a tutor I don’t believe I would be as successful as I am. He cares about the work you do and he wants you to succeed; he also makes it a fun and interesting place to be.

“Shaun is always approachable and if we have any problems he is happy to help. He is the best tutor to learn from and I am pleased he has been nominated.”