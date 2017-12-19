College bid to get more students in Doncaster active

A new initiative at Doncaster College is up and running with the aim of getting more students up on their feet.

New exercise sessions designed specially for particular groups of students are being provided free of charge, with support from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust.

On Mondays between 2.30pm and 4pm, The Dome hosts fitness classes and gym sessions for over 40 participants from BME groups and for those for whom English is a second language.

Tuesdays sees Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre open its doors to 20 Positive Choice students between 1.30pm and 4pm, and on Thursdays around 30 Life Skills students can try their hand at fencing and archery at the Dome.

Jonny Gilberthorpe from Doncaster College said: “The issue of inactivity amongst students is extremely important.

“Today’s society is very challenging for young people who are often taken over by technology and instant lifestyles.

“Lots of health issues are surfacing as a result that are complex and cannot be fixed overnight, and research identifies that a significant number of young people aged 16-18 drop out of physical activity when transitioning from school to further education.

“Doncaster College has a large number of young people attending, many of whom are from low socio economic, different ethnic backgrounds, have learning difficulties, disabilities and suffer from mental health issues, and all face barriers to taking part in physical activity.

“We felt it was really important to provide students from certain groups with new opportunities to get active.”