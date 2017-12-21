Champion cyclist inspires South Yorkshire students

World cycling champion, Anthony Gill, visited Sport students at Barnsley College to talk about his extensive career in British cycling.

Anthony came to the college as an inspirational speaker to talk to current Sport students about his career in cycling and gave an insight into why the current British Cycling Team are highly successful. The students also took the opportunity to ask Anthony questions related to coaching, athlete development and sport science.

Anthony, now a Regional Development Officer for British Cycling, said: “Colleges are by far one of the most influential places we attend in our lifetimes and it’s important for upcoming athletes to have a good understanding of academic theory in sport. It is vital for students to gain an idea of the life and commitment involved in cycling and individual sports, it was an honour to talk to the students.”

Amanda Sowerby, Sports tutor at Barnsley College, added: “With Barnsley becoming a focal point of the Tour de Yorkshire, we were honoured and thrilled when Anthony spoke to our students about sport science, athlete development, coaching, strength and nutrition. I’d really like to thank British Cycling for their vision and response in planning and preparing for this occasion and we look forward to engaging with them in the future.”

For more information on our Sport courses, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/sport or come along to the Open Evening on Thursday 1 February, 6.00pm to 8.00pm.