Budding young Doncaster and Isle artists wow judges

Walker Morris celebrated the 23rd year of their annual Children’s Charity Calendar Painting Competition in November with four pupils from Auckley’s Hill House Junior School coming away with prizes.

Over 1,000 primary school children from across the Yorkshire and Humber region entered their artwork in the hope of making it into one of the top 13 spots, one for each month of the year plus the front cover.

Poppy Bazlinton, of Bawtry, secured September, with three of her classmates coming away with runner up prizes, Charlotte Ashworth from Crowle and Ella Joshi and James Barnsdale-Black, both from Bessacarr.

Junior Art teacher at Hill House School, Stacey Birch, said: “The Walker Morris Charity Calendar is a fantastic showcase of the talented young artists we have in Yorkshire. It is a great opportunity, not only to recognise this talent, but to also raise money for a fantastic cause, Martin House Hospice.

“We have been very lucky at Hill House School and have had a winning piece every year we have entered, it is fantastic to have continued that tradition this year.

“The children were tasked with choosing a month of the year and painting images inspired by nature. Winner Poppy’s colourful painting was inspired by the leaves turning orange in September. Charlotte painted June because it’s a “warm month that brings out the beauty in nature”. Ella said of her painting, “I love the image of a wintry sunrise in the early mornings of January” while James entered his image for July because, “chameleons live in hot climates and July is a hot summer month”.

The pupils not only came away with artists hampers, presented by renowned Yorkshire artist, Ashley Jackson and David Smedley, Chairman of the Partners at law firm Walker Morris, but they also won £250 for the Junior School Art Department.