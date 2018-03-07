Easter family event at Lindsey Lodge Hospice

There will be fun for all the family when Lindsey lodge Hospice holds its Easter extravaganza on March 31.

The event, which will feature an Easter egg hunt, a kid’s ‘cake off’, bouncy castle and lots of entertainment and games, will take place between 2pm and 4pm at the Burringham Road hospice.

The charity-run Hospice provides care to people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement. It receives only 17 percent funding each year from the NHS and relies on fundraising and donations to raise the £3.3 million it needs each year to continue to deliver its care in North Lincolnshire.

Selina Doyle of Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s fundraising team said: “This is a fantastic event for all the family – and we’re encouraging budding young Mary Berrys or Paul Hollywoods to enter our ‘cake off’ competition. All they need to do is bring their baking in – and there’s a huge big Easter bunny up for grabs.” Call 01724 270835 for more.