Early morning power cut affects dozens of properties in Doncaster
Properties in Doncaster are experiencing a power cut this morning.
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:43 am
Residents in the DN4 area have an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve that area, and around 80 properties are affected.
The cut was first reported at 8.20pm on Wednesday, March 30.
Northern Powergrid is working to restore the power which they hope to have back up and running by 3am.
We will bring you any updates as we receive them.
For more information visit the Northern Powergrid website at https://www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-checker/