Residents in the DN4 area have an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve that area, and around 80 properties are affected.

The cut was first reported at 8.20pm on Wednesday, March 30.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore the power which they hope to have back up and running by 3am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

80 properties are affected

We will bring you any updates as we receive them.