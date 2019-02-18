E-fit released following attempted burglary in Doncaster

Detectives investigating a reported burglary in Doncaster last month have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify.

At around 8:22pm on Saturday, January 19, it is reported that a woman returned to her home in the Bawtry area and saw a man outside her house.

Do you know this man?

The woman challenged the man, who then assaulted her before getting into a small silver car.

The car was then driven off towards Martin Lane.

It is believed the man was with another man during the incident.

Police have now released an e-fit image of a suspect they are keen to identify.

The man is described as being in his mid-thirties, around 6ft tall and of a slim build.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 750 of January 21.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.