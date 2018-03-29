E-fit released after bogus worker cons Doncaster worker out of £2,000

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to after a Doncaster pensioner was conned out of £2,000 by a bogus worker.

A man, described as of average build and aged in his mid-30s, approached the home of an 83-year-old in St David's Drive, Scawsby, between 8am and 1pm on Monday, March 5.

He told the pensioner he needed work doing to the roof of his house and asked him to pay £2,000.

The suspect has then returned to the victim's house a number of times, offering to carry out further work.

Police said a joint investigation with Trading Standards was ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 487 of March 13.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.