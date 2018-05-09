Duke of York recognition for City of Sanctuary Sheffield

City of Sanctuary Sheffield has been chosen to receive the Duke of York Community Initiative award.

This is a Royal Award presented to Yorkshire-based community projects for schemes that are ‘of real value to the community, well run and an inspiration to others’.

HRH Prince Andrew presented the award at a special ceremony in Sheffield Cathedral.

City of Sanctuary Sheffield (COSS) works to create a culture of welcome for asylum seekers and refugees. The project was visited by two assessors from the award, who said they were impressed with all they saw and heard about the organisation’s work, from staff, trustees, and beneficiaries.

“This is very welcome recognition for all the work that COSS staff, trustees and volunteers have been doing in the decade since the movement first started here in Sheffield,” said COSS Coordinator Sarah Eldridge. ”It is also a boost as we move into a new phase of life, managing The Sanctuary in the city centre. This is a place where refugees can call ‘home’, where they can feel safe, get advice and support. It’s also somewhere we hope Sheffielders will come and learn more about those who have sought sanctuary in the city.”

The Duke of York’s Community Initiative is not a financial award, but ‘Royal recognition of excellence’ that is intended to promote organizational pride and enhance fund-raising credibility.