Duke of Gloucester surpises Derbyshire’s Lord-Lieutenant Cadets

The new Lord-Lieutenant Cadets for Derbyshire had a surprise when the Duke of Gloucester presented them with their badges.

Cadet Sgt Jade Duce and Cadet Flight Sgt Melissa Doody met the royal visitor at Barrow Hill Roundhouse where the Duke did the honours at the request of Lord-Lieutenant William Tucker. The cadets from both the Army Cadet Force and the Air Training Corps were supporting the Lord-Lieutenant at their first event since they were appointed.

Jade, 16, from Eckington detachment in Derbyshire Army Cadet Force said: ““Meeting The Duke of Gloucester has definitely been a highlight in my cadet

career but I have to say that the best moments for me so far has been seeing the cadets that I have taught progress and become more confident in

themselves. Knowing that I have been able to help them grow in confidence and as people has been a massive honour for me and something I will take

away with me for the rest of my life.

“I was elated and overwhelmed when I was told I was going to be appointed the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet for Derbyshire Army Cadet Force as I never expected to be given such an opportunity. It is a position that I never thought would be possible for me to reach and I was very humbled for my commanding officer to even put me forward for such a role.”