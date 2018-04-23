Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour with her third child.

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine was admitted to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, early this morning.

Catherine has been on maternity leave since making a last royal visit to a charity lunch in London on March 22.

In a tweet, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.

"The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."