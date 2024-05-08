"Drunk" man who harassed 'scared' 15-year-old girl detained by police in Doncaster

A man who harassed a teenage girl in Doncaster has been detained by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th May 2024, 09:40 BST
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.39pm on Tuesday 7 May, we responded to reports of a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, harassing a 15-year-old girl on Thorne Road.

“The girl was not assaulted but was left scared by the incident. Officers spoke to the girl at her home with her family.”

The man was detained in connection with the incident which took place near to Winchester Avenue.

