"Drunk" man who harassed 'scared' 15-year-old girl detained by police in Doncaster
A man who harassed a teenage girl in Doncaster has been detained by police.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.39pm on Tuesday 7 May, we responded to reports of a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, harassing a 15-year-old girl on Thorne Road.
“The girl was not assaulted but was left scared by the incident. Officers spoke to the girl at her home with her family.”
The man was detained in connection with the incident which took place near to Winchester Avenue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.