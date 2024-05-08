"Drunk" man who harassed 'scared' 15-year-old girl detained by police in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.39pm on Tuesday 7 May, we responded to reports of a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, harassing a 15-year-old girl on Thorne Road.

“The girl was not assaulted but was left scared by the incident. Officers spoke to the girl at her home with her family.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...