Drunk driver arrested for hit and run in Selby

A man from Doncaster has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving after a hit and run in Selby which left two people with serious injuries.

The crash happened at about 3.20 on Sunday, March 24 on the A63 Selby bypass, at the roundabout with the A10401.

It involved a grey Hyundai Tuscon and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The white car did not stop at the scene and drove off leaving the two people in the Hyundai seriously injured.

A 44-year-old man from Thorne, Doncaster, was arrested later that day.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Police have released him under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190053067.

