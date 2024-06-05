"Drunk and disorderly" man to appear in court after refusing to move from in front of Doncaster bus
Police were called to Hartley Street in Mexborough yesterday, with buses diverted following the incident.
Eyewitnesses claimed armed police had been called to the scene with the man held.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Hartley Street in the Mexborough area of Doncaster at 3.30pm on June 4 following a report of a man stood in front of a bus refusing to move.
“Nicky Bowen, 42, of Wild Avenue, Rotherham, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
"He has been bailed and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 July.”
Bus operator Stagecoach said services had been diverted and said: “Due to a police incident on Hartley Street in Mexborough, all 221, 218, 218A services towards Rotherham will divert via Greens Way and Rowms Lane.”
