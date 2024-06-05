Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 42-year-old man is set to appear in court charged with drunken and disorderly behaviour after he stood in front of a bus in Doncaster and refused to move.

Police were called to Hartley Street in Mexborough yesterday, with buses diverted following the incident.

Eyewitnesses claimed armed police had been called to the scene with the man held.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Hartley Street in the Mexborough area of Doncaster at 3.30pm on June 4 following a report of a man stood in front of a bus refusing to move.

“Nicky Bowen, 42, of Wild Avenue, Rotherham, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

"He has been bailed and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 8 July.”