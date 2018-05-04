Drugs and equipment seized in South Yorkshire park

Drugs and equipment have been seized by police in a South Yorkshire park.

The items pictured above were confiscated tonight on Warren Road Park in the Wickersley area of Rotherham.

They include cannisters of what appears to be nitrous oxide or laughing gas, and balloons from which it is inhaled as a well as a 'cracker' used to fill them.

The drug advice website Frank says nitrous oxide is a gas with several legitimate uses, but when inhaled it can make people feel euphoric and relaxed.

This happy feeling has led to it being nicknamed ‘laughing gas’. Some people also experience hallucinations.

Although it has been legal in the past, since the Psychoactive Substances Act came into effect on 26 May 2016, it is now illegal to supply or import nitrous oxide for human consumption.