We recently raided a house in Cantley – and seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs, writes Det Ch Insp Paul Wilson.

The operation, on Ewood Drive, on Monday November 5 was one of the latest disruptions that we have carried out under the ongoing crackdown on organised crime here in Doncaster, it took a couple of thousand pounds worth of the most harmful Class A drugs, heroin and cocaine, off the streets.

Doncaster police have carried out drugs raids like this one in Gainsborough