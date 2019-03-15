A cannabis farm has been dismantled by police officers in Doncaster.
Officers raided a house in Wilkinson Avenue, Moorends, yesterday and found 134 plants growing in the lounge and three bedrooms.
South Yorkshire Police said the drug den is believed to be ‘part of a wider organised crime ring’.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the property and remained in police custody last night.