A drone was successfully used to locate two men who ran off during a police chase in Doncaster.

The police drone was deployed after two men jumped from a car, travelling on false plates, being chased by officers in Doncaster yesterday.

One man was detained in the car but two others fled and attempted to lose officers in the Hyde Park area.

Despite the undergrowth, which had made it difficult for officers to trace the men, information from footage from the drone was fed back to officers on the ground and they were able to locate the suspects.

South Yorkshire Police has invested in a fleet of drones to be used at crime scenes, during major incidents and to help in searches for missing people.