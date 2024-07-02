Drivers warned as entrance to Frenchgate roof top car park is closed

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in Doncaster have been alerted to the closure of the entrance and exit of the city’s popular Frenchgate roof top car park.

The car park, accessed via a ramp via Church View and Grey Friars Road behind the B&M store, has been closed, bosses have said.

We have asked Frenchgate for further details of the closure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post, a spokesperson for Frenchgate said: “Multi-Storey car park entrance and exit closed.

The entrance and exit to the Frenchgate roof top car park is currently closed.The entrance and exit to the Frenchgate roof top car park is currently closed.
The entrance and exit to the Frenchgate roof top car park is currently closed.

“The entrance to our multi-storey car park is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

An alternative entrance is in place, accessible via West Laith Gate.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman also alerted drivers to the closure and said: “Access to Frenchgate roof top car park, via Church View and Grey Friars Road has been closed.

“Access to this car park is only currently available via the alternative entrance/exit on West Laith Gate.”

Related topics:FrenchgateDriversDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.