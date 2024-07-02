Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Doncaster have been alerted to the closure of the entrance and exit of the city’s popular Frenchgate roof top car park.

The car park, accessed via a ramp via Church View and Grey Friars Road behind the B&M store, has been closed, bosses have said.

We have asked Frenchgate for further details of the closure.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for Frenchgate said: “Multi-Storey car park entrance and exit closed.

“The entrance to our multi-storey car park is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

An alternative entrance is in place, accessible via West Laith Gate.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman also alerted drivers to the closure and said: “Access to Frenchgate roof top car park, via Church View and Grey Friars Road has been closed.