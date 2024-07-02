Drivers warned as entrance to Frenchgate roof top car park is closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The car park, accessed via a ramp via Church View and Grey Friars Road behind the B&M store, has been closed, bosses have said.
We have asked Frenchgate for further details of the closure.
In a social media post, a spokesperson for Frenchgate said: “Multi-Storey car park entrance and exit closed.
“The entrance to our multi-storey car park is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
An alternative entrance is in place, accessible via West Laith Gate.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman also alerted drivers to the closure and said: “Access to Frenchgate roof top car park, via Church View and Grey Friars Road has been closed.
“Access to this car park is only currently available via the alternative entrance/exit on West Laith Gate.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.