Drivers urged to avoid Doncaster motorway as police clear up following crash
Drivers are being urged to avoid a motorway near Doncaster this morning following a serious collision.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:30 am
South Yorkshire Police have warned of delays on the A1(M) between J36 and J37 from Warmsworth and Marr, with emergency crews at the scene following the incident earlier this morning.
A spokesman said: “The recovery of vehicles is currently under way after a collision.
“Please avoid the area if possible while this is carried out.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police on 101.