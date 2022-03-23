Drivers urged to avoid Doncaster motorway as police clear up following crash

Drivers are being urged to avoid a motorway near Doncaster this morning following a serious collision.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:30 am

South Yorkshire Police have warned of delays on the A1(M) between J36 and J37 from Warmsworth and Marr, with emergency crews at the scene following the incident earlier this morning.

A spokesman said: “The recovery of vehicles is currently under way after a collision.

“Please avoid the area if possible while this is carried out.”

Emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact police on 101.

