Drivers told to avoid area as major South Yorkshire road closed by police this morning
Drivers have been told to avoid the area following the closure of a major South Yorkshire road this morning.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 6:04 am
The A633 Manvers Way between Mexborough and Wath has been shut, South Yorkshire Police has said.
A spokesman said the route, which connects parts of the Dearne Valley was closed between Station Road and The Nightingales in both directions.
The spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”
Details for the reason behind the road closure have not been released at this stage.