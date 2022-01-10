Drivers told to avoid area as major South Yorkshire road closed by police this morning

The A633 Manvers Way between Mexborough and Wath has been shut, South Yorkshire Police has said.

A spokesman said the route, which connects parts of the Dearne Valley was closed between Station Road and The Nightingales in both directions.

The spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

