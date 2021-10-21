Drivers taken to hospital after five vehicle pile-up on Doncaster motorway

The pile up caused major delays on the A1(M) near Doncaster.

The crash yesterday morning on the A1(M) caused six mile tailbacks.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 7.40am following reports of a collision on the A1(M) near Balby.

A spokesman said: “On arrival, officers discovered five cars had been in collision. The occupants of some of vehicles sustained minor injuries.”

Eyewitnesses said a number of occupants of the cars had been transported to hospital by ambulance.

The incident between Warmsworth and Wadworth followed an earlier collision on the northbound carriageway near Barnsdale Bar where two vehicles are understood to have collided, causing delays for drivers heading towards the M62.

The Balby crash caused 6.2 mile tailbacks to Adwick, Highways England Yorkshire said, adding 45 minutes to journey times.