Drivers escape injury following two car smash which shut Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:53 BST
The occupants of two cars escaped injury after a collision which closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue in Bentley shortly after 11am this morning following a collision between two vehicles near to the junction with Alexander Street.

Photos showed police, paramedics and fire crews at the scene.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Adwick had been called at 11.17am but that no-one was seriously injured or trapped in the incident.

