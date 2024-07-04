Drivers escape injury following two car smash which shut Doncaster road
The occupants of two cars escaped injury after a collision which closed a Doncaster road.
Emergency services were called to The Avenue in Bentley shortly after 11am this morning following a collision between two vehicles near to the junction with Alexander Street.
Photos showed police, paramedics and fire crews at the scene.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Adwick had been called at 11.17am but that no-one was seriously injured or trapped in the incident.
