Drivers escape injury following two car smash which shut Doncaster road

The occupants of two cars escaped injury after a collision which closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to The Avenue in Bentley shortly after 11am this morning following a collision between two vehicles near to the junction with Alexander Street.

Photos showed police, paramedics and fire crews at the scene.

