Drivers escape injury after two car smash on one of Doncaster's busiest roads
Two drivers have escaped injury after a collision on one of Doncaster’s key routes.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:09 pm
Police were called to Wheatley Hall Road earlier today following reports of a collision near to the Costa Coffee drive thru branch.
Eyewitnesses reported heavy traffic on the carriageway leading out of Doncaster.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at 1.05pm of a collision on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster.
"It is reported two vehicles were involved, they were blocking the road but have been moved now. No injuries were reported.”