Drivers escape injury after two car smash on one of Doncaster's busiest roads

Two drivers have escaped injury after a collision on one of Doncaster’s key routes.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:09 pm

Police were called to Wheatley Hall Road earlier today following reports of a collision near to the Costa Coffee drive thru branch.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy traffic on the carriageway leading out of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at 1.05pm of a collision on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were called to Wheatley Hall Road following the collision.

"It is reported two vehicles were involved, they were blocking the road but have been moved now. No injuries were reported.”

DoncasterDriversPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceCosta Coffee