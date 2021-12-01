Drivers escape injury after two car smash on one of Doncaster's busiest roads

Police were called to Wheatley Hall Road earlier today following reports of a collision near to the Costa Coffee drive thru branch.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy traffic on the carriageway leading out of Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at 1.05pm of a collision on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Wheatley Hall Road following the collision.