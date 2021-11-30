Drivers escape injury after two car smash closes major Doncaster road
Drivers involved in a two car collision on one of Doncaster’s major roads have escaped injury.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:38 pm
Beckett Road was closed following the collision between a blue Seat Ibiza Cupra and a black Ford Fiesta at the junction with Jubilee Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 1.30pm today, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
“It is reported that a blue Seat Ibiza and a black Ford Fiesta were involved. Both vehicles were removed and no injuries are reported.”