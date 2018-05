Motorists travelling on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway are facing delays this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

There are currently delays on the A1 northbound in Doncaster, as a result of the accident which took place between Junction 38 (Redhouse) and Junction 39 earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Team said: "Use alternative routes if possible.

"Traffic is passing the scene but slowly."