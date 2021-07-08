Driver taken to hospital after van and car in collision in Doncaster town centre
A driver was taken to hospital after a collision which saw a van turned onto its side in Doncaster town centre.
Emergency services were called at 10.11am today following reports of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road near to the junction with Lawn Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival officers found a VW Crafter van had been in collision with a Honda Jazz.
“The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
Video: Michael Pluskal