Driver taken to hospital after van and car in collision in Doncaster town centre

A driver was taken to hospital after a collision which saw a van turned onto its side in Doncaster town centre.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:09 pm

Emergency services were called at 10.11am today following reports of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road near to the junction with Lawn Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival officers found a VW Crafter van had been in collision with a Honda Jazz.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The van ended up on its side on Thorne Road.

Video: Michael Pluskal

