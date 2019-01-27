Driver’s lucky escape after car ends up in ditch in Doncaster 

A driver managed to escape uninjured when his car ended up in a ditch in Doncaster. 

The incident happened on Hatfield Road, Thorne, at about 2.45am this morning. 

Hatfield Road, Thorne. Picture: Google

Firefighters from Thorne Fire Station were called out to the scene but the driver, a man aged about 30, had already gotten himself out.  

A firefighter who attended said he was not injured.  

