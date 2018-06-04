Driver of car stolen from Sheffield arrested after police chase

The driver of a car stolen from Sheffield was arrested this morning after a police chase.

Officers chased the black Audi from the M1 at Tibshelf, Derbyshire, to Stainforth, Doncaster.

Derbyshire Police said South Yorkshire Police assisted with the pursuit and the driver was arrested when the car was stopped.

The car had been fitted with false number plates.