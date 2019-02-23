Driver made off on foot after flipping van during police pursuit in Doncaster

A driver has made off on foot after flipping their van and crashing it into another car whilst being pursued by police in Doncaster.

An eyewitness said that an unmarked police car was in pursuit of the van which swerved and flipped onto its side on Stoops Lane at the junction with Clayworth Drive earlier today.

Stoops Lane, Doncaster (google)

According to the witness, the van collided head on with a car but it is not known whether the male driver, or his passengers sustained any injuries.

The driver of the van immediately wound down the window and ran off between the houses.

Stoops Lane was closed while police dealt with the incident.

The Doncaster Free Press have contacted South Yorkshire police and are awaiting further details.

The road has now been reopened.