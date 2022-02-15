Driver in hospital after car sandwiched between two lorries in Doncaster bridge smash
A man is in hospital in Doncaster with serious injuries after a dramatic collision on one of the town’s major routes.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:24 am
Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge yesterday afternoon following reports of a collision between a white Audi and two lorries.
The driver of the Audi has confirmed that he was taken to hospital suffering from head, spine and chest injuries after his vehicle was ‘sandwiched’ between the two trucks.
Police were called to deal with the incident at around 3pm.