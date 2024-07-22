Driver escapes serious injury after car flips into field near Cusworth Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver escaped serious injury after their car flipped into a field near Cusworth Hall.

Emergency services were called to Back Lane and Cusworth Lane on Sunday afternoon following the incident, which is understood to have involved a single vehicle.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene to help recover the vehicle from the field.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had attended the incident but because no-one was seriously injured in the incident, no further details would be released.