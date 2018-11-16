Driver abandons van on A1 slip road in Yorkshire after running out of fuel

Highways England traffic officers were stunned to spot this van just casually abandoned on an A1 exit slip road.

The vehicle, which appears to be a trades van, was left parked across a lane on the A1/M18 interchange roundabout at Wadworth, near Doncaster, because the driver had run out of fuel at around 11am this morning.

Describing the position as 'peculiar', officers had to request a recovery truck to remove it as it was causing an obstruction to traffic leaving the motorway.

All lanes have now re-opened.