Dramatic two vehicle smash causes delays for drivers on key Doncaster road

A blue van and black Renault collided on Leger Way near to the junction with Cheltenham Road in Intake.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of both vehicles have escaped without serious injury.

However, the incident has been causing severe delays along Leger Way as emergency services clear up debris spread across the carriageway and remove the vehicles from the scene.

Two vehicles have been in a smash on Leger Way. (Photo: Tony Critchley).