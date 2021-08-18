Dramatic two vehicle smash causes delays for drivers on key Doncaster road
A dramatic smash between two vehicles has caused major delays on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads this lunchtime.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 1:42 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 1:43 pm
A blue van and black Renault collided on Leger Way near to the junction with Cheltenham Road in Intake.
According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of both vehicles have escaped without serious injury.
However, the incident has been causing severe delays along Leger Way as emergency services clear up debris spread across the carriageway and remove the vehicles from the scene.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.